Tennis: Irina Bara qualifies for quarterfinals of Montevideo doubles tournament

Romanian tennis player Irina Bara on Wednesday qualified, alongside Hungarian Reka-Luca Jani, for the quarterfinals of the WTA 125 doubles tournament in Montevideo, with a total prize pool of 115,000 US dollars, after defeating Guillermina Grant (Uruguay)/Noelia Zeballos (Bolivia), 7-6 (5), 2-6, 10-3, told Agerpres.

Bara and Jani sealed their victory after one hour and 34 minutes of playing.

The Romanian-Hungarian pair won a cheque of 1,250 US dollars and 29 WTA points in doubles, and they will meet next the pair Andrea Gamiz (Venezuela)/Eva Vedder (Netherlands), seeds number three.

In the singles event of the same tournament, Irina Bara qualified for the round of 16, where she will face Chinese Xiaodi You.