 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Tennis: Irina Bara qualifies for quarterfinals of Montevideo doubles tournament

irina bara

Romanian tennis player Irina Bara on Wednesday qualified, alongside Hungarian Reka-Luca Jani, for the quarterfinals of the WTA 125 doubles tournament in Montevideo, with a total prize pool of 115,000 US dollars, after defeating Guillermina Grant (Uruguay)/Noelia Zeballos (Bolivia), 7-6 (5), 2-6, 10-3, told Agerpres.

Bara and Jani sealed their victory after one hour and 34 minutes of playing.

The Romanian-Hungarian pair won a cheque of 1,250 US dollars and 29 WTA points in doubles, and they will meet next the pair Andrea Gamiz (Venezuela)/Eva Vedder (Netherlands), seeds number three.

In the singles event of the same tournament, Irina Bara qualified for the round of 16, where she will face Chinese Xiaodi You.

Urmărește-ne:
ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
SPORTBULL.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.