Tennis: Irina Begu qualifies for 2nd round of BRD Bucharest Open tournament

Romanian tennis player Irina Camelia Begu on Tuesday qualified for the 2nd round of the BRD Bucharest Open tennis tournament, equipped with total prizes worth 250,000 US dollars and hosted by the BNR Arenas in the Capital City, after defeating Aleksandra Krunic (Serbia), 7-5, 6-1.

Begu, WTA's 112, sealed her victory in 1 hour and 21 minutes following to meet next, in the 2nd round, Slovenian Kaja Juvan (world's no 111), who defeated on Tuesday Isabella Shinikova, 7-5, 1-6, 1-6.

Irina Camelia Begu won 3,310 US dollars and 30 WTA points for reaching this far in the competition.

