Tennis: Jaqueline Cristian, Gabriela Ruse qualify for round of 16 at ITF tournament in Istanbul

Romanian tennis players Jaqueline Cristian and Gabriela Ruse qualified for the round of 16 of the ITF tournament in Istanbul, with total prizes of 25,000 dollars, according to AGERPRES.

Cristian (aged 22, 169th in the WTA), the third seed, beat Bosnian Nefisa Berberovic (aged 21, 576th in the WTA) on Tuesday by 6-2, 7-6 (1), after two hours and 18 minutes of play. Her next opponent will be the Turk Pemra Ozgen (34 years old, 211th in the WTA).

On Monday, Ruse (22 years old, 176th in the WTA) defeated the Russian Valeria Savinih (29 years old, 224th in the WTA), 6-2, 7-5, after one hour and 47 minutes. Ruse will encounter in the next round the Ukrainian Daria Snigur (18 years old, 223rd in the WTA). Snigur won 6-2, 6-1 this year in the quarterfinals in Cairo (ITF, 60,000 dollars), in their only direct duel.

In doubles, Cristian and Ruse, the number two seeds, qualified for the quarterfinals on Tuesday by 6-7 (4), 6-3, 10-5 versus the Turks Ayla Aksu / Ipek Oz. In the quarterfinals, the Romanians will face the couple Salimar Talbi (Belarus) / Anastasia Zaharova (Russia).