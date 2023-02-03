Tennis: Thailand - Romania 1-1, in Davis Cup, thanks to Filip Jianu's victory

The teams of Romania and Thailand are tied, 1-1, on Friday, after the first day of the meeting in Nonthaburi, in the first round of the Davis Cup World Group I play-off, following the victory of tennis player Filip Cristian Jianu against Kasidit Samrej, 6-4, 6-7 (5/7), 6-2, in the second singles match, told Agerpres.

Jianu (ATP's 267 in singles) sealed his victory after a balanced match, which lasted two hours and 37 minutes, against Samrej (ATP's 605 in singles).

In the first singles match, Nicholas David Ionel was surprisingly defeated by Yuttana Charoenphon, 7-5, 3-6, 6-1.

Nicholas David Ionel, the best-ranked Romanian in the singles ranking (ATP's 225), lost after two hours and 40 minutes of playing against an opponent who is only on the 976th in the world ranking.

The team that will win this dispute will play in September 2023 in World Group I.

This is the first meeting between Romania and Thailand.