The Save Romania Union - Freedom, Unity and Solidarity Party (USR PLUS) alliance staying in the freshly ousted government led by Florin Citu would have meant ba

The Save Romania Union - Freedom, Unity and Solidarity Party (USR PLUS) alliance staying in the freshly ousted government led by Florin Citu would have meant bailing out unbefitting conduct, USR PLUS Chairman Dacian Ciolos said on Thursday.

In a Facebook post, Ciolos replied to President Klaus Iohannis' statement that USR claimed to be a grand reform-minded party only to abandon governing and support a motion of censure.

"I think it is necessary to repeat some of the reasons we know that we have made public but that have not been heard well," Ciolos wrote on Facebook.According to him, the prime minister "treated the governing partners with utter disrespect" and fired two ministers without reason, this way "knowingly breaking the coalition agreement.""A prime minister who untimely and against the opinion of the coalition partners approved a 10 billion euro programme - PNDL [National Local Development Programme] 3 - in which there are no criteria for dividing money other than his pen, setting the premises for public money robbery. Blocking the reforms that USR PLUS promised the citizens who voted for us and who are part of the governing agenda: disbanding the Special Section as a scarecrow for magistrates, reforming the state pension system and discarding special pensions, reforming justice legislation, reforming the administration, depoliticising government agencies, which are not mere they are political 'sinecures'," are some arguments mentioned by Ciolos.He also pointed to what he called the failure of the COVID-19 mass vaccination campaign, which was coordinated by the prime minister that he refused to leave under the coordination of the Ministry of Health."All these things led us to the moment when us remaining in the government led by Florin Citu would have meant bailing out conduct unbefitting such a position and clearly outside the political partnership initially established with him for a government in the public interest," said Ciolos.