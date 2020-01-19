Three gold medals grabbed by Romanian athletes at Henri Deglane Grand Prix, Nice

Romanian athletes Zurab Kapraev (74 kg category), Omaraskhab Nazhmudinov (79 kg) and Albert Saritov (97 kg), all in free style wrestling, have won the gold medals on Saturday in Nice, France, at the Henri Deglane Grand Prix's 46th edition.

The Romanian athlete Maxim Vasilioglo came second in the 74 kg category, while Razvan Kovacs (57 kg) and George Bucur (65 kg) snatched the silver medals.In the 74 kg category, the Romanians dominated the game, the final being disputed between two Romanian athletes, Zurab Kapraev winning to Maxim Vasilioglo.As for the 79 kg category, Omaraskhab Nazhmudinov defeated in Group B Saifedine Alekma (France) and Andreas Walter (Germany) in the semis, imposed in front of Erik Reinbok (Estonia) and won to Tanguy Darbellay (Switzerland) in the final.Albert Saritov, a bronze medallist at the Olympic Games 2016, won the gold medal in the 97 kg category, after winning to Derek White (US) and Mohamed Hosam (Egypt), in the semis to Alejandro Canada (Spain) and in the final to the same Derek White.