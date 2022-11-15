Timisoara mayor says city is ready for its stint as European Capital of Culture next year

Timisoara mayor Dominic Fritz said on Tuesday that the municipality is prepared for the stint as European Capital of Culture next year, when new cultural facilities will open in the city, and the program of cultural events will be announced at the beginning of December, told Agerpres.

Dominic Fritz said that the Association for the Promotion of Timisoara developed a strategy for attracting tourists next year, including by videos promoting the city, brochures and leaflets that will be distributed abroad.

The mayor himself participates in diplomatic events abroad promoting Timisoara 2023, like a recent meeting in Berlin; in December he will travel to Paris and Brussels with the same purpose.

"We are prepared to serve for one year as the European Capital of Culture, and Timisoara will make Europe proud of its cultural program in 2023. I was at the Romanian Embassy in Berlin last week, and in December I will travel to Paris and Brussels. Not only is the interest high, but also confidence in Timisoara, in its values and in the city's cultural offer," said Dominic Fritz.

He specified that the first installment of 17.7 million RON out of 53 million RON in government funding has already been spent, while the municipality has also put in 26 million RON.

"In the coming days we will open new calls for projects to supplement the cultural program, 70 percent of which is already contracted and financed and will be presented in December," mayor Dominic Fritz also announced.