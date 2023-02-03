Titu Maiorescu's bachelor's thesis, Zoia Ceausescu's doctoral thesis sold at Artmark auction

An autographed undergraduate thesis by Titu Maiorescu and the authographed doctoral thesis of Zoia Ceausescu were sold on Thursday evening at an auction at Casa Artmark, told Agerpres.

According to the results of the auction of rare books, maps, manuscripts and autographs, the law thesis written by Titu Maiorescu in 1861 in French and defended at the University of Paris, sold for 2,000 euros. The unique copy is part of the edition published according to the provisions of the university regulations and includes corrections, additions and handwritten comments of the author. After 1861, Titu Maiorescu returned to Romania with three university degrees - a doctorate from Berlin, a bachelor's degree in letters and philosophy from the Sorbonne, and a bachelor's degree in law from Paris. He was a university professor and rector of the University of Iasi, leader of the Junimea Literary Society.

At the same auction, Zoia Ceausescu's doctoral thesis "Extrapolari operationale" (Operational extrapolations) fetched 600 euros. The original copy is autographed and has a dedication by Nicolae Ceausescu's daughter. According to Artmark, after winning a PhD in Mathematics in 1980 at the University of Bucharest, Zoia Ceausescu published 22 works recorded in the database of the American Mathematical Society.

Eiffel's "Noi cercetari asupra rezistentei aerului si aviatiei realizate in laboratorul Auteuil" (New researches of the resistance of air and aviation carried out in the Auteuil laboratory) also sold at the auction. The book has a handwritten dedication by the designer and builder of the famous Parisian tower Gustave Eiffel to Henri Coanda at the time when the latter was technical director of the Bristol Aeroplane Company, and sold for 1,600 euros.

A two-volume set of the social novel "Morometii" by Marin Preda sold for the same price. It has the author's handwritten dedication to philosopher Dumitru Ghise.

An editio princeps of "Trilogia valorii" (The Trilogy of Values) by Lucian Blaga, bearing the author's handwritten signature and a dedication in Romanian that reads: "To the lady everywhere present between the lines of this book..." sold for 600 euros.