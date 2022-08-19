Topics of college admission examen to be drawn up by other educational unit (EDuMin)

8th grade graduates will take the National Assessment exam one week earlier, and the college admission exam will be held based on school curricula with exam topics drawn up "outside the educational unit", after the National Assessment exam are some of the measures agreed following the consultations of the Ministry of Education with the trade union federations.

"I had a very constructive and responsible dialogue with the representative trade union federations in education: the Free Trade Unions Federation in Education and the "Spiru Haret" Federation of Unions in Education. I agreed together with the representatives of the two federations on the following 5 proposals for improving the text of the draft Law on pre-university education - "Educated Romania". The agreed measures will be found in the text of the draft law that will be submitted for adoption in Government," Minister of Education Sorin Cimpeanu said according to a press release.

During the meeting, it was agreed that high school admission through computerized distribution of the students who did not occupy a place following the college admission exam will be based on the results obtained at the National Evaluation, after the end of the own college admission exams, with these provisions expected to be applied starting with the June 2024 session, Agerpres.

As regards the national Baccalaureate exam, the Romanian language and literature (including grammar) will constitute a distinct test within this exam. The structure of the Romanian language test will allow the evaluation of specific skills, eliminating the emphasis on mechanical learning. Passing the national Baccalaureate exam will be conditional on obtaining an average of 6, based on the grades obtained in the Romanian language and literature test and in test A, which includes subjects from the common core (mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography and social and human sciences).

"To encourage the participation of high school graduates in test E, considering the level of difficulty of the subjects drawn up in such a way as to allow the granting of a level 4 qualification, it will not condition the passing of the national Baccalaureate exam," the release states.

The way in which the Baccalaureate evaluation will be conducted in digital format (computer assisted) was also discussed at the meeting, but this fact "does not mean" that all the items will be multiple choice. Thus, there will be open-answer items, structured question type items, and essay items.

The baccalaureate in the new form is expected to be implemented in 2027, after the implementation of the new framework plans and the new curricula for high school, for the first generation studying on the basis of the new curricula starting with the 9th grade, school year 2023-2024.

At the same time, it was agreed that the decentralization process will be initiated by reconfiguring the activity of extracurricular education at the level of the national education system. Thus, children's palaces, children's clubs and school sports clubs will be reorganized as extracurricular education units and will be part of the school network. The staff employed at the level of these extracurricular education units will maintain their quality as full-time teaching staff at the level of the national education system.

Given the importance of supporting special education, the integration of students with special educational needs (CES) in mainstream education will be conducted gradually, only to the extent that at the level of mainstream pre-university education units, the specific conditions will be ensured from the perspective of the existence of qualified human resources (counselors, support teachers and teaching staff trained for the education of children with CES), as well as from the perspective of the existence of dedicated infrastructure (psycho-pedagogical offices, resource rooms) to ensure the schooling of students with CES, offering them both teaching flexibility and specific interventions: speech therapy , physical therapy, school counseling, psychological interventions, as well as curricular adaptations and modifications, various types of psychopedagogical assistance, further reads the Ministry of Education's press release.