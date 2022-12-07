Total assets held by privately-managed pension funds at 92.04 bln RON as of end-September

Total assets held by Romania's privately-managed pension system stood at 92.04 billion RON as of end-September, up 2 percent YoY, but 0.5 percent down from December 2021, the Financial Supervisory Authority (ASF) reports.

The total net assets held by the mandatory privately-managed pension funds (Pillar II) amounted to 88.71 billion RON, up 2 percent from the year-ago period, and 1.5 percent higher compared to June 2022.

As of the same date, net assets held by the optional pension system (Pillar III) totaled 3.34 billion RON, up 0.5 percent annually, and 2 percent less compared to December 2021; the advance from June 2022 was 1.1 percent.

There were 8,512,355 contributors registered with the 17 privately-managed pension funds operating in Romania, up from 8,257,559 participants at the end of 2021.

As of end-September 2022 there were 7,908,319 contributors registered in the mandatory privately-managed pension system, compared to 7,793,087 at the end of December 2021.

Also, there were 604,036 contributors to the optional pension scheme as of end-September, compared to 564,472 at the end of 2021. AGERPRES