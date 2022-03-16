Trade in motor vehicles up 9.8pct in Jan; market services up 39.4pct

Turnover in motor vehicle trade increased by 9.8pct, gross series, in January, compared to the same period in 2021, while the activity of market services provided to population increased by 39.4pct, according to data published on Wednesday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS), Agerpres reports.

The total turnover in wholesale and retail trade, maintenance and repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles, series adjusted depending on the number of business days and seasonality, in January 2022, increased by 3.7pct compared to January 2021.The activity of market services provided to the population, series adjusted depending on the number of business days and seasonality, increased by 51.1pct, in January 2022, compared to January 2021.The INS data also show that the total turnover in wholesale and retail trade, maintenance and repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles, decreased by 19.2pct, gross series, in January 2022, compared to the previous month.The total turnover in wholesale and retail trade, maintenance and repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles, series adjusted depending on the number of working days and seasonality, in January 2022, compared to the previous month, increased by 1.2pct.In terms of market services provided to the population, the volume of turnover decreased by 12.1pct, gross series, in January 2022, compared to the previous month.The volume of turnover from market services provided to the population, series adjusted depending on the number of business days and seasonality, decreased by 2.5pct, in January 2022, compared to the previous month.