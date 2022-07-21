Transport Minister Grindeanu: Bucharest metro's subsidizing from state budget must stop

The Minister of Transport and Infrastructure, Sorin Grindeanu, said on Thursday, on the construction site of the Craiova - Pitesti Express Road, that he was aware of the problems at Bucharest metro Metrorex related to the non-payment of some invoices for maintenance and that he understood that every time the solution proposed by Metrorex is to cover the losses with money from the state budget, but the subsidization of the transport by the Bucharest metro from everyone's money must end.

"I understood that every time the solution that Metrorex has is to come up with money from the state budget to cover the losses there (at Metrorex, ed. n.). I know the problems there related to the non-payment of some invoices on maintenance, the bad things related to the non-implementation of some European projects. I want to ask you as directly as possible: how much longer does a Timisoara or a Craiova or a Cluj or a Iasi citizen need to accept that from everyone's money to subsidize the transport of Bucharest?! I believe that this period must end! And this is what those from Metrorex and those from TAROM have to understand and that is why at the Ministry of Transport we have given way to what means (Government Emergency Ordinance, OUG no.) 109 (from November 30, 2021, ed. n.), on corporate governance (of public enterprises, ed. n.), the companies have been selected, so that the boards of directors and general directors in the next period will be selected according to OUG 109," said the Minister of Transport.

Metrorex has diminished by 38% the number of trains in circulation, the situation being caused by the decrease of maintenance services, according to a press release of the company, issued to AGERPRES.

"The increase in the waiting times in the stations is determined by the decrease of the maintenance and sanitation services provided by Alstom Transport SA, which Metrorex has a contract in force with. During this period, Metrorex ensures the cleaning activities in the wagons, after the withdrawal of the trains from circulation, between 23:00 and 05:00 and during the schedule in situations that require emergency sanitation," said the Metrorex representatives.