Travel Press Club to award its top 10 Romanian destination picks at Romanian Travel Show

At the Romanian Travel Show (TTR) on Thursday, the Romanian Travel Press Club, a member of the FIJET World Federation of Travel Journalists, will award the 10 most voted Romanian travel destinations selected by the club members, told Agerpres.

According to a FIJET press statement, the 10 destinations selected by FIJET Romania members are Durau, Tara Motilor, Sinca Veche, Sturdza - Miclauseni Complex, Tara Hategului, Gura Portitei, Sulina, Bucovina, Fundata and the Danube Delta. Fundata is on the 1st place, followed by Bucovina and the Danube Delta.

"Romania is a country that deserves to be promoted as a travel destination, so the members of the Travel Press Club - FIJET Romania have launched a project called 'FIJET Romania 2023 Destinations'. The Travel Press Club - FIJET Romania has started an action to identify ten special destinations in Romania to make them even better known in the country and abroad (through our colleagues from FIJET national branches) and to reward the way tourism looks and moves in those areas. Under this project, attention is being drawn to places in the country that stand out from a tourist point of view in a particular way, places where things are done well and people deserve to be encouraged for their efforts," the statement reads.

FIJET Romania members toured all ten areas, saw how the destinations look, wrote about them, proposed and voted on them, while posting articles about them on the website https://clubpresaturism.ro and on the FIJET Romania Facebook page.

"I am not wrong to say that it is the first ranking of tourist destinations in Romania proposed by specialist journalists. Colleagues from FIJET Croatia holds before Christmas a superb awards gala for the best travel journalists, for the best ideas for tourism promotion and those who innovate in the tourism industry. Colleagues from Spain at the International Tourism Fair in Madrid, FITUR, holds an awards gala for the best performers of the hotel industry, the wine sector and transportation. We have added to these initiatives in countries where tourism has a great contribution to the gross domestic product. It is the ranking of the best domestic destinations, and it can provide many ideas for vacations this summer. The reactions of those who followed our posts confirmed that we needed such a ranking and give us confidence to continue!," Stefan Baciu, chairman of the Travel Press Club - FIJET Romania and initiator of the project, is quoted as saying in the statement.

A "Golden Apple" trophy, which will soon arrive in Timisoara, will the 7th that Romania receives after those awarded to the monasteries with mural paintings in Bucovina, the Danube Delta, Marginimea Sibiului, the Blue Air airline, the town of Targu Jiu for the outdoor works of Constantin Brancusi, and the city of Oradea.

Founded in 2007, the Travel Press Club - FIJET Romania is affiliated with the FIJET World Federation of Travel Journalists made up of professional journalists from print, online, radio and television media.