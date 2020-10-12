 
     
Tudor Chitu wins Romania's 2020 Snooker Cup

Tudor Chitu of the CS Olimpia Bucharest Club won Romania's 2020 Snooker Cup held this weekend at the National Snooker Center in Bucharest, a release informs

Chitu was a 4-0 winner in the seniors' final against Tudor Popescu, from ACS Transilvania Brasov. Semifinalists Mihai Vladu (Olimpia Bucharest) and Maxim Ene (Aristocrat Bucharest) won the bronze medals.

At the youth section, Madalin Gal won the Cup of Romania, as he defeated Mario Paun (CS Snooker Pitesti) 3-1 in the final. Tudor Muntean (Olimpia Bucharest) and Maxim Ene (Aristocrat Bucharest) reached the semifinals.

