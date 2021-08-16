 
     
Turkish citizen found while trying to enter Romania with Bulgarian identity document

A Turkish citizen was found by Giurgiu border police officers while trying to enter Romania with a Bulgarian travel document that belonged to another person.

"A man tried to enter the country through the Giurgiu Border Crossing Point, behind the wheel of a minibus. During the specific formalities, he presented an identity card issued by the Bulgarian authorities. At the check-in, the police officers found that there were differences in physiognomy between the photograph in the document and the man present at the check point and, from the verifications, they found that the identity document belongs, in fact, to another person, a Bulgarian citizen," reads a press release issued on Monday by the Giurgiu Territorial Inspectorate of the Border Police (ITPF), agerpres reports.

During the first investigations carried out, the border police established that the driver of the minibus is, in fact, a Turkish citizen.

His journey was cut short and he was taken in custody by the Bulgarian authorities, according to the Romanian-Bulgarian Protocol, for further investigation.

