Turnover in industry increases by 26.5pct in first seven months

The extractive industry and the processing industry had important contributions to the increase of over 26.5pct in the turnover of the Romanian industry, in the first seven months of this year, compared to the similar period of 2021 before, shows the data published on Wednesday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

Thus, the turnover in the industry, in the analyzed period, increased in nominal terms, overall, by 26.5pct, due to the growth of the extractive industry (+128.3pct) and the processing industry (+23.8pct). On the large industrial groups, turnover increases were recorded in the following sectors: energy industry (+114.0pct), intermediate goods industry (+27.9pct), consumer goods industry (+23.7pct), the capital goods industry (+14.2pct) and the durable goods industry (+12.6pct), told Agerpres.

According to official statistics, in July 2022, the turnover in the industry decreased, compared to the previous month, in total nominal terms by 2.4pct, as a result of the decreases recorded in the extractive industry (-5.9pct) and in manufacturing industry (-2.2pct). On the large industrial groups, decreases were recorded: energy industry (-5.3pct), capital goods industry (-2.8pct), intermediate goods industry (-2.4pct), consumer goods industry (-0.4pct) and the durable goods industry (-0.3pct).

Compared to the corresponding month of the previous year, the turnover in the industry increased in July, in nominal terms, by 24.1pct, due to the growth recorded in the extractive industry (+83.6pct) and in the processing industry (+22.4 pct). On the large industrial groups, increases were recorded: the energy industry (+140.1pct), the capital goods industry (+19.2pct), the consumer goods industry (+17.9pct), the intermediate goods industry (+16.6pct), and the durable goods industry (+10.7pct).