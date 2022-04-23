Twelve citizens from Afghanistan, Pakistan found by law enforcement trying to illegaly cross western border

The border guards from the western Moravita Sector have detected, within an action on the line of combating illegal migration, carried out in the area of Timis County, a Romanian driver, without a driving license, who helped 12 migrants from Afghanistan and Pakistan in trying to cross the border illegally.

A border police patrol stopped on Friday, for checks, on the DN57 (national road), at the entrance to Jamu Mare, a van registered in Romania, driven by a 20-year-old man, a Romanian citizen. Inside the means of transport were discovered, as passengers, 12 foreign citizens, all men, without identity documents on them, says a press release of the Timisoara Border Police, sent on Saturday to AGERPRES.

During the checks carried out by the border guards, it was established that the persons are citizens from Afghanistan and Pakistan, aged between 18 and 44. The border guards carry out investigations, under the coordination of the prosecutor within the Prosecutor's Office attached to the Timis Tribunal, for smuggling migrants and driving a vehicle without a driving license for the Romanian citizen and for fraudulently crossing the state border for Afghan and Pakistani citizens.