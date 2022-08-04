Two Bangladeshi men pretend to be Romanians at border to enter Schengen Area

Two men from Bangladesh who were travelling in a bus identified themselves as Romanians at the border by using the identity cards of Romanian citizens, in order to enter the Schengen Area; they were caught in the Nadlac II Border Crossing area.

"Two men showed up for the border formalities, travelling as passengers in a bus going the Romania-France route, who identified themselves with Romanian identity cards. As the id documents were checked, the border police found that between the persons at the checkpoint and the photos in the documents there are differences in physiognomy, which is why they were apprehended for investigation," the Arad Border Police informed on Thursday.

The two men from Bangladesh are 22 and 27 years old and are being investigated for false identity and attempted fraudulent crossing of the state border.