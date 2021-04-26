Two counties, Bucharest City in COVID-19 red zone, with over 3 cases per 1,000 population

Bucharest City remains in the COVID-19 red zone in Romania, as its 14-day COVID-19 cumulative rates exceed 3 cases per 1,000 population, down from a previous 3.68, according to data released on Monday by the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force.

The Ilfov County is also in the red zone, with a rate of 3.39 cases per 1,000 population, and so is Cluj County, with a rate of 3.29, both down from previous reporting.

As many as 20 counties are in the yellow zone, meaning a rate of between 1.5 and 3 per 1,000 population, with the highest rates in the counties of Bihor - 2.52; Arad - 2.47; Alba, and Covasna - 2.40, and Timis - 2.36.Also, 19 counties are in the green area, meaning a rate of less than 1.5 cases per 1,000 population, with the lowest rates in the counties of Gorj and Suceava - 0.52; Maramure - 0.63, and Vaslui - 0.81.According to GCS, the areas with the most newly confirmed cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection compared to the last report are Bucharest - 275 and the counties of Ilfov and - 110, and Cluj - 103.The fewest new cases were reported in the counties of Covasna - 1, Satu Mare - 3, Salaj - 5, Harghita and Gorj - 6 each.Romania's COVID-19 daily case count rose by1,256 in the last 24 hours.