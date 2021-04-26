Two counties, Bucharest City in COVID-19 red zone, with over 3 cases per 1,000 population

Bucharest City remains in the COVID-19 red zone in Romania, as its 14-day COVID-19 cumulative rates exceed 3 cases per 1,000 population, down from a previous 3.68, according to data released on Monday by the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force.The Ilfov County is also in the red zone, with a rate of 3.39 cases per 1,000 population, and so is Cluj County, with a rate of 3.29, both down from previous reporting.
As many as 20 counties are in the yellow zone, meaning a rate of between 1.5 and 3 per 1,000 population, with the highest rates in the counties of Bihor - 2.52; Arad - 2.47; Alba, and Covasna - 2.40, and Timis - 2.36.
Also, 19 counties are in the green area, meaning a rate of less than 1.5 cases per 1,000 population, with the lowest rates in the counties of Gorj and Suceava - 0.52; Maramure - 0.63, and Vaslui - 0.81.
According to GCS, the areas with the most newly confirmed cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection compared to the last report are Bucharest - 275 and the counties of Ilfov and - 110, and Cluj - 103.
The fewest new cases were reported in the counties of Covasna - 1, Satu Mare - 3, Salaj - 5, Harghita and Gorj - 6 each.
Romania's COVID-19 daily case count rose by1,256 in the last 24 hours.