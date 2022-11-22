Two trucks with 30-ton second-hand products refused at Petea customs

Two trucks loaded with almost 30 tons of used textiles and electrical appliances brought from Germany were stopped at the northwestern Petea customs, their entry into Romania being denied, informs, on Tuesday, the Territorial Inspectorate of the Border Police (ITPF) Sighetu Marmatiei.

The two trucks registered in Romania were driven by two Romanians. According to the documents accompanying the goods, the two drivers were transporting textiles and used household appliances from two commercial companies in Germany, some of which were to be delivered to a company in Bistrita-Nasaud county, and the others to a commercial company in Cluj county. The border police requested the support of the Satu Mare National Authority for Consumer Protection, which established that the transported goods - in total quantity of 29,650 kg - cannot enter the territory of Romania because there were no legal documents, namely the certificates regarding the cleaning and disinsection operations," the source mentions.AGERPRES