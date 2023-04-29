UDMR Congress/Non-adoption of Minorities Status Law, non-amending Constitution, two backlogs of UDMR, Coalition

The chairman of the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (co-ruling UDMR) Kelemen Hunor, declared on Saturday, on the second day of the works of the 16th Congress of the Union, that one of the "backlogs" of the Hungarian community is that the adoption of the Law on the Status of Minorities was not successful, but for that he also blame the war in Ukraine.

In his speech in which he presented the political report of the chairman of the UDMR, for the last four years, Kelemen Hunor said that the governmental activity of the Union was a "success" and that two-thirds of the Hungarians in Romania believe this."I believe that one of the failures of the governing Coalition was the fact that we did not use the opportunity offered by the constitutional majority. It is rare that a government has a two-thirds majority with which it could amend the Constitution or initiate this. We missed this chance, but I have to admit that even the war that broke out in our neighborhood didn't really help us," the UDMR leader stresses.He also pointed out that in the last four years the UDMR also addressed "specific problems of the Hungarian community, which for a long time were locked in drawers by successive governments"."Our towns can officially use their own flags and coats of arms, but unfortunately this has led to many attacks, which we cannot avoid at the moment. We cannot avoid the fact that all sorts of reckless people bring us to court, nor the fact that some judges decide as they please, according to their own values and which in some cases do not do justice. When many years ago the former mayor of Cluj, Gheorghe Funar, said about the Hungarian language that it is the language of horses, our complaint was rejected by a judge on the grounds that there was no discrimination, because the horse is a cute animal. So we have also met with such motivations, justifications, we are angry, we must clarify by legislative changes interpretable articles regarding the use of community symbols and the mother tongue. We must make sure that the judges will not have the opportunity to interpret the law according to their own pleasure," said the UDMR leader.