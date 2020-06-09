UK ambassador Noble takes up challenge, cooks Romania-specific cabbage rolls

British ambassador in Bucharest Andrew Noble presents in detail how to cook Romanian cabbage rolls ('sarmale'), in a video published on Tuesday on the Facebook page of the diplomatic mission.

British ambassador to Romania, Andrew Noble, marks the birthday of Queen Elizabeth II by preparing 'sarmale' - is the message that accompanies the video that sees the diplomat detailing each stage of the preparation of this dish.

Noble explains that this is his response to the challenge launched by Romania's ambassador to the United Kingdom, Dan Mihalache.

"Today I will cook for you my favorite Romanian dish. It is a dish I first encountered when I came to communist Romania, in 1983. You didn't get it very often then, but now you can get it throughout Transylvania, throughout the rest of the country, you can find it in every restaurant, and it's really popular," Noble says before he starts cooking.

When he puts the 'sarmale' into the oven, the ambassador prepares the curious for how savory the dish will be and jokingly tells the British public: "At then end, we will have something so delicious that you will assume it was originally invented in Yorkshire. That's how good it is."

When he removes the pot from the oven, the diplomat also comes with some serving suggestions - with cream, polenta, Romanian wine or beer.

"In communist days you could barely get sour cream. Now you can get it everywhere," he comments.

The diplomat's move comes on the eve of a major annual British celebration, Queen Elizabeth's Official Birthday which is honored on the second Saturday in June.