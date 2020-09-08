Ukraine's ForMin Kuleba: If 2014 can teach us a lesson, it would be that everything is possible

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Tuesday in Bucharest that if 2014, when Crimea was annexed by the Russian Federation, can teach us a lesson it would be that everything is possible.

The Ukrainian official participated in Bucharest on Tuesday in the Annual Meeting of the Romanian Diplomacy."When one looks at the map it takes only one second to realise that security of Ukraine means security of Romania and vice versa. We belong to very complicated region and, you know, you cannot escape geography. You have to learn how to live in the landscape," Kuleba said in his message to the Romanian diplomats.He spoke about the situation in Ukraine."You probably cannot physically observe heavy militarisation of Crimea, or fires shot in the in the east of Ukraine. You can definitely feel the implications of them for your national security. I assume you might be interested to know how to handle an aggressive neighbour. I have only one single advice to you - prevent! The sooner you take decisions and actions which strategically demotivate your adversary, the better your chances to prevail are. If 2014 can teach us a lesson, it would be that everything is possible," the Ukrainian dignitary pointed out.He also referred to the current situation in the region."I am regularly asked now, these days, whether I imagine Russian Army entering Belarus. And I respond, 'Guys, recall 2014! Everything is possible, even the most unimaginable. What may seem unimaginable today may unfold in front of your at the expense of national security and national interest tomorrow. Hence, my advice is - prevent! However high the price of prevention may seem, trust me, the price of failure to prevent will be much higher."He added that his country shows its will for a "peaceful settlement of conflict and constructive dialogue" and that "Crimea must be de-occupied in the interest of all.""Be the military attack on my country, cyber or disinformation attacks elsewhere, or the recent poisoning of Aleksei Navalny, it remains clear Russia is still thick with aggression and therefore the treatment should continue (...). One can hardly feel secure with an illegally occupied and heavily militarised territory within reach. Crimea must be de-occupied in the interest of all," the Ukrainian minister said.He stressed, along with his Romanian counterpart, Bogdan Aurescu, that "Romania's political leadership became one of the key factors that made NATO recognise Ukraine as enhanced opportunities partner. And, I would like to say two simple words: 'Thank you!'" the Kiev minister concluded.