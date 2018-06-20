UMANager: Stagnation and tranquility for a society like ours, not signs of good evolution

Sociologist Vasile Dincu said Wednesday evening that stagnation and tranquility for a society like ours are not signs of normality and of a good evolution.

"I did not intend to give an eulogy for disarray and conflict, as a generator of change. But stagnation and tranquility for a society like ours, in my opinion, are not signs of normality or of a good evolution. Secondly, I believe that a disappointed and disoriented society, as I have seen it here, can more quickly reach a state of resilience, to be prepared for dynamic integration and for creation, rather than one in which people live in a mechanical consensus, of perfect gullibility, unanimity and the adulation of leaders. I believe we are presently living this crisis: "We have two Romanias. There is no consensus," Dincu said, at the 16th edition of UMANager Leadership Workshops.The sociologist, who talked about the tension that manifests itself in Romania's day to day life, between fragility and anti-fragility, declared himself optimistic, proposing "to re-spiritualize our world", which he sees as facing "a generalized crisis and a generalized perception of the crisis."In his opinion, the "30 years of chaotic leadership (...) prepared us to be more anti-fragile concerning the future."Among the things that would bring about a re-spiritualization of the Romanian world, according to Vasile Dincu, there is a "diverse education, that could give freedom to the teacher", and that should be "focused on the relationship between teacher and pupil.""The child must learn by himself, have his own codes through which he can create references such as "Who we are, what binds us; what we have in common; what could we do together or by ourselves; what must we keep from the past; what do we want from the future", the sociologist mentioned.UMANager, an event dedicated to the first 100 years of Greater Romania, is a support project for ethics in business and boosting the confidence level of young entrepreneurs in autochthonous business partners and milieu. Organised as quarterly, interactive conferences and workshops, delivered by well-known business people and entrepreneurs who have built durable businesses in Romania, the project aims to glue a community that uses ethics in business as milestone for their professional activity.