Uniqa Insurance and Uniqa Life Insurance, net profit worth 3.5 million euro in H1

Uniqa Insurance and Uniqa Life Insurance have managed a cumulated net profit of 3.5 million euros in the first half of 20202, according to IFRS, quoted by a company release.

Uniqa Insurance has reported in the first six months of 2020 an increase of 15 pct in the segment of non-car insurance, compared to the similar period of last year, recording gross written premiums worth 17.9 million euro on this line of activity, according to the IFRS.

The activity of Uniqa Life Insurance in the first six months of 2020 has continued to be supported by the sale of traditional products, increasing by nearly 5 pct over the same period of last year. The company concluded the first semester with a volume of gross written premiums from life insurance worth a total 7.3 million euro, according to the IFRS, by 21 pct lower than that recorded in the same period of 2019.

Uniqa Insurance Group operates on the Romanian market since 2008, offering all types of goods' insurance, liability and personal insurance. In 2010, Uniqa started operations on the life insurance market, launching the company Uniqa Life Insurance.