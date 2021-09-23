 
     
Updated list of high risk countries: Croatia, Latvia, Austria - in red zone; Romania - in yellow zone

The National Committee for Emergency Situations (CNSU) updated on Thursday the list of countries/territories posing high epidemiological risk based on which the quarantine measure is imposed on people arriving from them in Romania. Thus, entering the red zone are Croatia, Latvia, Austria, Bosnia and Herzegovina, New Caledonia, Gibraltar, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines and Curacao, ager pres reports.

At the same time, according to CNSU Decision no. 74, the following entered the yellow zone:

- from the red zone, following the decrease in the incidence: Greece, Cyprus, Norway Liechtenstein, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Jamaica, Fiji, Sri Lanka, Jersey and Anguilla;

- from the green zone, following the increase in the incidence: Romania, Slovakia, Luxembourg, Greenland, Canada, Singapore and Sao Tome and Principe;

Also the following entered the green zone: Portugal, Iceland, Japan, Monaco, Lebanon, Iraq, Eswatini, East Timor and the British Virgin Islands.

