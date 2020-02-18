U.S. Ambassador Zuckerman: Campia Turzii is an essential example of the U.S.-Romania Partnership

U.S. Ambassador in Romania Adrain Zuckerman has stated on Tuesday at the 71st Air Base "General Emanoil Ionescu" in Campia Turzii that the unit represents a proof of the strong security Partnership existing between Romania and the U.S.

I want you to know that the Romanian people has no better friend than the United States. What you see today, it is an essential example of the strong security partnership exiting between the United States and Romania, a partnership which started almost 20 years ago, when, after coming out of the dark communist period and before becoming a NATO member state, Romania stood alongside the United States in Iraq and Afghanistan, where we have worked and made sacrifices together, in order to defeat those would take away our freedoms, the U.S. Ambassador said.

He added that the two countries should stay together.

We must decide to stay together and continue building the basis of the strong cooperation we enjoy, in order to impede others to cause a rupture between us, thus, weakening us all so they can expand their malign influence even further. Another example of our cooperation is the base here, in Campia Turzii, which hosts one of the best hunting squadron of Romania. Here is also one of the best areas for air combat training in Europe. The United States have invested here over 14 million US dollars over the past five years in order to help Romania's defence and the eastern flank of NATO. Campia Turzii also hosted several NATO Allies that protect Romania as part of the Atlantic Resolve operation, which allows us to respond rapidly and ensure our Allies that we are here and we are prepared to defend each other, the U.S. diplomat mentioned.

Adrian Zuckerman also conveyed U.S. President Donald Trump's message.

As President Trump said in 2017, when he was with President Iohannis in Rose Garden: 'We are here to support and defend our Allies.' On behalf of President Trump and the American people, I thank you very much for your friendship and hospitality. I want to also thank all the members of the American, Romanian Armed Forces and other NATO Armed Forces for their service, professionalism and commitment toward the cause of freedom. May God bless you and keep you safe!, the U.S. Ambassador concluded.

The U.S. Ambassador in Romania participated alongside the Chief of Defence Staff, Lieutenant-General Daniel Petrescu, at the 71st Air Base "General Emanoil Ionescu" in Campia Turzii on Tuesday, on the Distinguished Visitors Day of the Romanian-U.S. exercise called DACIAN REAPER-20.

Also in attendance was operations director of the Ramstein Air Base in Germany Michael G. Koscheski.

Within the event in Campia Turzii also presented were the main data regarding the exercise and a static exhibition was organised made up of military technic from the air base endowment, as well as a MQ-9 Reaper aircraft without the pilot.

Between January and March 2020, the 71st Air Base in Campia Turzii is the host of the Romanian-U.S. exercise DACIAN REAPER-20, an exercise organised and planed in 2019.

The U.S. servicemen are part of the 52nd Expeditionary Operations Group Detachment 2, a unit which fulfills the intelligence, surveillance and research missions on Miroslawiec Airport in Poland, and belongs to the 52nd Fighter Wing within the Spangdahlem Air Base, with the headquarters in Germany.

The United States of America is closely collaborating with Romania in order to strengthen the collective defence capabilities and enhance regional security.