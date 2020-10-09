US Export-Import Bank to finance nuclear project at Cernavoda

The Minister of Economy, Energy and the Business Environment, Virgil Popescu, will meet on Friday with the President and Chairman of the Board of the US Export-Import Bank, Kimberly Reed, in view of signing a Memorandum regarding the financing of the nuclear project at southeastern Cernavoda, according to the Ambassador of the United States of America in Bucharest, Adrian Zuckerman.

Tomorrow (Friday - e.n.), Minister Popescu will meet with the Secretary of the Department of Energy [Dan] Brouillette, in order to start an Agreement of intergovernmental cooperation for the reconditioning of one of the two nuclear reactors and the renovation of the building housing the two new reactors of the Cernavoda Nuclear Power Plant in Romania. This project, worth 8 billion dollars, will represent a paradigm of future Romanian-American projects for economic and energy development. In the second part of the day, Minister Popescu will meet with the EXIM Bank President, Kimberly Reed, in view of signing a memorandum of understanding that targets the financing of the nuclear project in Cernavoda and other projects in Romania, said Adrian Zuckerman, in the message sent on the occasion of the Bucharest Forum, organized by the Aspen Institute.The diplomat emphasized that it's the largest financing package received until now by Romania, fact that indicates the trust that the United States has in its "old partner and ally".The United States and Romania have accomplished much together! Romania is one step away from stepping towards an extraordinary opportunity! As the United States and Romania continue to work together, we will see how Romania will assume a role of leader in Europe, which is its by right. Romania has demonstrated and continues to demonstrate that it has a spirit that cannot be dominated, as well as an unflinching dedication towards democratic values. Romania's time has come, and the Renaissance in Romania is unfolding under our eyes! the US ambassador also said.The Minister of Energy, Virgil Popescu, reiterated in the past that he supports the completion of reactors 3 and 4 of the Cernavoda Power Plant and desires their completion with partners in the European Union and NATO.