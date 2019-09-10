USR's Barna: Rovana Plumb, an embarrassing nomination; PSD embarrasses us once more

USR (Save Romania Union) leader Dan Barna on Tuesday told a press conference in Ramnicu Valcea that Rovana Plumb is "an embarrassing nomination" and Romania risks to see its proposal for European Commissioner rejected.

"Rovana Plumb's nomination represents a step back and a move by which PSD [Social Democratic Party], which is now close to the end of its shift, basically with its last breath, embarrasses us one more time. For this is an embarrassing nomination, and we will witness how the hearing committees won't find that Mrs Plumb has any competence in the transportation area, (...), let's be all very clear with respect to this," said Dan Barna.

He went on to say that the discussions in the hearing committees will focus on the credibility issues Rovana Plumb has.

"Discussions will focus there on the Belina case and all the other credibility issues Mrs Plumb has, and the effect will be a very significant risk for Romania to be among the countries, one or two, which will see their proposals for European Commissioner rejected, and we will be once again the laughing stock of everyone," said Barna.