USR's Barna wants to change Constitution - President to head gov't meetins on budget, trigger early elections

The candidate of USR PLUS (Save Romania Union - Liberty, Unity, Solidarity Party) Alliance in the presidential elections, Deputy Dan Barna, proposes that in the future the president of Romania should lead the government meetings focusing budget and should also be able to initiate early polls in the event of a political crisis.

"The first of the priorities I propose is a constitutional reform, in which the president should be involved not only in the defense and national security policy, but he/she should also have a say and participate in the government meetings discussing the state budget," Dan Barna told a press conference on Friday.Barna also said he wants by amending the Constitution "to increase the powers of the president in the governing act, the participation in government meetings and the presidency and those regarding the budget".The USR leader believes that the president of Romania should also be able to trigger early elections in the event of a political crisis.Dan Barna, supported by Dacian Ciolos, launched on Friday, in Sibiu, his programme for his presidential election campaign, structured in 10 projects, which refer to the modification of the Constitution, health, education, infrastructure, environment and social and economic measures.