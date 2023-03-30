USR starts campaign to collect signatures to put pressure on PSD, PNL to repeal special pensions

The Save Romania Union (USR) announced on Thursday that it's starting to collect signatures to put pressure on the Social Democratic Party (PSD) and the National Liberal Party (PNL) to repeal special state pensions, told Agerpres.

"USR is starting a campaign to collect signatures to put pressure on PSD and PNL to repeal special pensions, on the website https://stoppensiispeciale.ro/ USR members will go door to door and take again to the streets all over the country to talk to people and to collect signatures for cutting the special pensions," USR reported in a press statement.

USR national leader Catalin Drula says that Romania needs to reform its special state pensions in order not to lose money under the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR), and also because "it is sound."

"We are going out in the streets again to talk to the people, to listen to them, to find out their grievances and opinions and bring them to Parliament. We were, we are and we remain the voice of the honest citizens of this country who are tired of being lied to and robbed by PNL and PSD. We need this reform of special pensions not only so that we don't lose money under PNRR, but also because it is sound for all of us. We are not the Republic of Specials, it is not fair that some receive up to 10 times more than 5 million pensioners who draw an average pension of up to 1,800 lei," Drula is quoted as saying in the statement.

The campaign started after on Wednesday the Senate passed a bill "which does not repeal any special pension and endangers the PNRR money for the pension reform."