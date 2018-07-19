USR supports August 10 rally of Romanians from diaspora

President of Save Romania Union (USR), Dan Barna, said on Thursday evening on Realitatea TV that his party supports the rally of the Romanians from diaspora that the Federation of Romanians Abroad intends to organize in Victoriei Square on August 10.

"Obviously the USR supports this rally of Romanians in the diaspora and we are very confident that they will come to this rally too, they will come to Romania. (...) We are in a very bad situation now as a country. Indeed, we seem to slip to the Russian area, to the Turkish model, to the Hungarian model, we are slipping in that very clear direction. Romania got over the miners' riots and then it seemed the end of the world. (...) Beyond the split that is now in society (...) we have to look at what is going to happen next and Romania will have to be repaired and the repair of Romania will be done with the Romanians living in the diaspora and with the Romanians from the country who assume and get involved politically and civically under these situations," said the USR leader.Dan Barna added that Romanians in the diaspora are the dynamic component of society and that, in his opinion, the rally will be an example of civic involvement."I believe that if we remain fighting, at some point we will get rid of this government, we will be able to repair Romania, we will be able to clean up after the PSD (main ruling Social Democratic Party, ed. n.). We have this perspective, but we must remain involved , active and united. I believe that the diaspora rally will be an example of such civic involvement (...) These people are the dynamic component of our society. (...) They see the reality of Romania as Europe sees it, as the American State Department and the European Commission, and European embassies and citizens whom they meet them see it," Barna said.The Bucharest City Hall does not intend to obstruct public demonstrations in any way, and if the organizer of the rally on August 10 reconsiders his initial request so as to fit within the reasonable limits of the number of participants, there will be no reason in order not to authorize the demonstration, Bucharest Mayor Gabriela Firea said on Thursday.