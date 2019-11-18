USR's Barna says hope continues for common future with PLUS

National chairman of the Save Romania Union Dan Barna on Monday voiced hope for a common future USR-PLUS, insisting that matters such as integrity criteria, rejection of switching political allegiances, efforts deployed for the 'No Convicts in Public Office' initiative and their joint governmental programme have to be seriously discussed.

In a Facebook post, Dan Barna said USR has proposed PLUS a merger of the two parties ever since the this summer's elections to the European Parliamentary.

"Even if it was not meant to be back then, we continue to hope for a common future, but for that to happen we will have to seriously discuss matters such as integrity criteria integrity criteria, rejection of switching political allegiances, recognition of the work of our local councillors and the efforts made in the 'No Convicts in Public Office' initiative and the joint government program. We are committed to the logic of a successful alliance and build a fine mechanism, on the battlefield, under the opponents' line of fire. We will have early this week inside party consultations on a joint schedule and steps for [next year's] local elections. On Wednesday, we will have the result of talks with members on my current position, and on Friday, regardless of the outcome, we will have a convention of the USR and PLUS joint national bureaus to put the next steps on paper," said Barna.

He added that the USR PLUS Alliance is a "force in Romanian politics", as confirmed by Sunday's election results, "even though some expectations were higher."

On Sunday, PLUS national chairman Dacian Ciolos said in Cluj-Napoca that, following internal consultations, it turns out that most of his party members want a continuation of the alliance with USR, but also more consistency and clarity