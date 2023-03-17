USR's Drula: We ask Parliament to remove Financial Supervisory Authority management

Leader of the Save Romania Union (USR) Catalin Drula on Friday said, in Bistrita, that the party he leads submitted a request to Parliament to remove the entire management of the Financial Supervision Authority (ASF) over the withdrawal of the operating authorization of the Euroins company.

"It is a new scam on the insurance market, a scam in which ASF is complicit. We had City Insurance, today it is Euroins. Let's be clear: ASF let Euroins sell A4 papers as RCA. ASF was complicit in a hole which, we learn from their press release today, was RON 1.75 billion below the absolute minimum capital requirement, which they had to supervise to be met. The ASF even says it in today's press release that from 2022 we have a hole of RON 1.75 billion and they still let the people from Euroins sell RCA, obviously some insurances that, the company being in the situation it is in, no longer have any coverage. Therefore, we've submitted today to the Parliament a request to revoke the leadership of the ASF, both the president and the council," Drula said.

He underscored that he expected this request for revocation to be voted on by the leader of the PSD (Social Democratic Party), Marcel Ciolacu, and the social democratic MPs, and later for the Parliament to appoint professionals to lead the ASF, told Agerpres.