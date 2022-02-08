USR's Drula:This dysfunctional coalition's days of ease are over, they've had too many honeymoons

The Save Romania Union (USR) will assume the opposition mantle, "covering the whole pitch", USR interim Chairman Catalin Drula said on Tuesday, noting that the current governing coalition has had "too many honeymoons".

"The USR's opposition will cover the whole pitch and as soon as the epidemiological situation allows, you will see us in the streets again. We are reconnecting with the grassroots, we engage in opposition, propose reformist public policies and prepare the government of 2024. All these projects and others we will talk about in the next period are in the pipeline. We will work united to offer Romania the alternative it deserves. The days of ease in this dysfunctional coalition are over. They've had too many honeymoons and it became obvious that the Liberals and the Social Democrats are unable to rule Romania. This coalition against nature has its days numbered," Drula told a press conference at the Palace of Parliament.

He added that the USR will have monitoring teams covering each ministry and agency, ready to step in at the helm of the respective institution, should the formation return to power.

"The USR will make a real opposition. We will battle a system that prioritizes clientelism instead of the country's welfare. We will show where the budget resource is being squandered and we will come up with concrete solutions to plug in these black holes," the USR interim Chairman said.