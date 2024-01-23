USR's Ghinea files complaint against head of anti-corruption authority

Cristian Ghinea, coordinator of the Department of Public Policies of the Save Romania Union (USR), has submitted a complaint to the Bucharest Court of Appeal against the way in which chief prosecutor of the National Anti-Corruption Directorate (DNA) Marius Voineag, "chose to grant protection to Lucian Bode, through an illegal investigation in the case of a rigged purchase by which they bought 300 BMWs at the Ministry of Home Affairs from a company known to have connections with President Klaus Iohannis," USR informs.

Ghinea filed the complaint against Ordinance 2792/C/2023 that ordered to reject as inadmissible the complaint against the classification solution of October 16, 2023 in File 376/P/2022 of the Section for combating crimes related to corruption within DNA, whereby requests the admission of the complaint, the abolition of the challenged solutions and sending of the case to the prosecutor for the reopening of the file, and a referral to the European Public Prosecutor's Office (EPPO), as the conditions for this are met by the applicable community and national legislation.

Ghinea also notified the Court of Justice of the European Union in this case for a preliminary decision, addressing two questions. The first asks for clarification if, under the EU Treaty, the DNA carried out an investigation illegally, in violation of the community provisions in cases of fraud with European funds. The second one aims to clarify whether or not after the opening of this file through DNA's self-referral and the subsequent invocation of Cristian Ghinea's lack of procedural capacity, the prosecutor Marius Voineag wanted, in fact, to close the subject

In the same notification, Ghinea showed that in the auction file for BMW vehicles, DNA did not have the legal right to carry out any activity, as the decision-making competence rests exclusively with the EPPO; even less to order a classification solution by reference to crimes other than those that concern the financial interests of the Union, given that previously a referral was made to the EPPO.