Valeriu Gheorghita: If there is a third dose, part of population won't be re-vaccinated

The coordinator of the national vaccination campaign against COVID-19, Valeriu Gheorghita, on Tuesday stated that, if there is going to be a third dose of vaccine taken into consideration, it is very likely that the authorities will decide not to re-vaccinate the entire population, but only "certain segments," which did not show an increased level of the immunisation after the complete scheme.

According to him, the role of the third dose of vaccine, in addition to covering certain population categories at risk, is also meant to ensure coverage in case there are mutant viral variants that will not be covered by current vaccines.

He said there was "nothing internationally agreed" about the administration of a third dose of the vaccine."Pfizer also did not say that it is mandatory. This possibility is being discussed, but it is not an absolute recommendation. There is nothing internationally agreed by the World Health Organization, the European Centre for Disease Control or the United States Centre for Disease Control. "There are, I repeat, scientific data that we believe it's natural to be available, especially related to safety and tolerability and efficacy," said Valeriu Gheorghita.