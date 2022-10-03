The vast majority of gas purchased from the Black Sea will be supplied to Romanian consumers and only the surplus will be exported, Eric Stab, CEO of Engie Romania, said on Monday, during the "Challenges in the energy crisis" conference, told Agerpres.

"In November 2018, Engie signed a 10-year contract with Black Sea Oil and Gas, because we are a large supplier in Romania. Without this contract, the investors would not have made the final investment decision in that project, the project would not have been implemented and we would not have seen this gas on the market," Stab said.

"We are a large supplier of gas to Romanian domestic and industrial customers. If there is sufficient demand, the gas will go to Romanian consumers. If there is no demand in Romania, the only solution is to export it, but the vast majority of gas will remain here in Romania," the Engie representative also said in the conference organized by Profit.ro.