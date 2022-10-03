 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Vast majority of gas purchased from the Black Sea will be supplied to Romanian consumers

zf.ro
gaze marea neagra

The vast majority of gas purchased from the Black Sea will be supplied to Romanian consumers and only the surplus will be exported, Eric Stab, CEO of Engie Romania, said on Monday, during the "Challenges in the energy crisis" conference, told Agerpres.

"In November 2018, Engie signed a 10-year contract with Black Sea Oil and Gas, because we are a large supplier in Romania. Without this contract, the investors would not have made the final investment decision in that project, the project would not have been implemented and we would not have seen this gas on the market," Stab said.

"We are a large supplier of gas to Romanian domestic and industrial customers. If there is sufficient demand, the gas will go to Romanian consumers. If there is no demand in Romania, the only solution is to export it, but the vast majority of gas will remain here in Romania," the Engie representative also said in the conference organized by Profit.ro.

Urmărește-ne:
ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
SPORTBULL.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.