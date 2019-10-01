Victor Ponta: Censure motion has serious chances to pass

The censure motion has serious chances to pass, as in 2012, the most important aspect being what will happen after this moment, said PRO Romania leader Victor Ponta on Tuesday.

He reaffirmed that another government is needed, "to repair the bad things done in the last three years."

"I have been going through motions since I have been a parliamentarian. I think this is a motion, just as in 2012, which has serious chances to pass. And I think we will have to think about what will be next. The most important thing after that is to make a budget for 2020, after the one of 2019, which was obviously made on false documents and documents, and to ensure that the social and economic parts are re-launched in Romania. We will see next week. I believe that we must do this for Romania's good," Ponta said in Parliament.

The leader of PRO Romania said that the text of the censure motion will be presented on Tuesday evening by the representatives of the parliamentary groups that support it.

"This evening, all those who signed the motion, obviously starting with PNL [the National Liberal Party] and the other groups, and PRO Romania - my colleague Daniel Constantin will be there - will present the text of the motion, in fact what is most important - the number of signatures. I know that there are 237, there are still two colleagues from the PSD [the Social Democratic Party] with whom I have spoken today and one came to our group, another who votes the motion. I do not know whether he will come to PRO Romania or not, but he will certainly vote," added Victor Ponta.