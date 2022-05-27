VIDEO Fire at locomotive of passenger train in Sinaia station

A fire broke out on Thursday evening at the locomotive of a passenger train in Sinaia station, with dozens of people, including children, evacuating themselves, the Prahova Inspectorate for Emergency Situations (ISU) announces.

According to the quoted source, the case concerns a Regio Passengers train that was going from Bucharest to Brasov and on which there were 30 people, including two minors.

The people on the train have evacuated themselves and are in the waiting room.

A 32-year-old man, who tried to put out the fire, has pain in his left palm, ISU states.

According to the quoted source, the fire is extinguished.

