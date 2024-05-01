VIDEO – Oameni striviți de o autostradă, în China: cel puțin 19 morți / 500 de salvatori intervin la fața locului

Nouăsprezece persoane şi-au pierdut viaţa în urma surpării unei porţiuni de autostradă în noaptea de marţi spre miercuri în China, în provincia sudică Guangdong, a relatat televiziunea chineză CCTV, transmite AFP, relatează Agerpres.

Optsprezece vehicule au fost 'prinse' în această surpare, a indicat televiziunea de stat.

Din cele 49 de persoane implicate, 19 au fost confirmate decedate.

Vieţile persoanelor spitalizate nu sunt în pericol, a precizat televiziunea chineză.

Imagini publicate pe reţelele sociale şi preluate în mass-media locale arată flăcări şi fum ridicându-se dintr-o groapă adâncă unde au căzut vehiculele.

Autorităţile au anunţat că au trimis aproape 500 de salvatori la faţa locului. Motivul surpării nu a fost deocamdată precizat.

Provincia Guangdong a fost lovită în ultimele săptămâni de o serie de evenimente climatice violente, mergând de la inundaţii soldate cu victime şi până la o tornadă distrugătoare.

