VIDEO – Oameni striviți de o autostradă, în China: cel puțin 19 morți / 500 de salvatori intervin la fața locului

Nouăsprezece persoane şi-au pierdut viaţa în urma surpării unei porţiuni de autostradă în noaptea de marţi spre miercuri în China, în provincia sudică Guangdong, a relatat televiziunea chineză CCTV, transmite AFP, relatează Agerpres.
Optsprezece vehicule au fost 'prinse' în această surpare, a indicat televiziunea de stat.
Din cele 49 de persoane implicate, 19 au fost confirmate decedate.
Vieţile persoanelor spitalizate nu sunt în pericol, a precizat televiziunea chineză.
Imagini publicate pe reţelele sociale şi preluate în mass-media locale arată flăcări şi fum ridicându-se dintr-o groapă adâncă unde au căzut vehiculele.
Autorităţile au anunţat că au trimis aproape 500 de salvatori la faţa locului. Motivul surpării nu a fost deocamdată precizat.
Provincia Guangdong a fost lovită în ultimele săptămâni de o serie de evenimente climatice violente, mergând de la inundaţii soldate cu victime şi până la o tornadă distrugătoare.
