Volume of construction works drops by 2.2 pct in May

The volume of construction works has increased in the month of May over the previous month, as a gross series, by 7.9 pct, and as a series adjusted to the number of working days and seasonality has dropped by 2.2 pct, according to data of the National Institute for Statistics (INS) published Wednesday.

The gross series increase was evidenced by maintenance and current repair works (+8.8 pct), new construction works (+7.9 pct) and capital repairs works (+6.1 pct). In regards to construction objects, the gross series indicates increases thus: engineering works (+9.1 pct), non-residential buildings (+7.8 pct) and residential buildings (+5.4 pct).

As an adjusted series depending on the number of working days and seasonality, the total volume of construction works decrease was evidenced by capital repair works (-8.1 pct), new construction works (-2.3 pct), and maintenance and current repairs work (-1.4 pct). In regards to construction objects, the adjusted series depending on the number of working days and seasonality indicates increases of the volume of non-residential and residential buildings by 1.9 pct and 1.6 pct, respectively, but also a reduction of the volume of engineering works by 5.9 pct.

The INS mentions that the information captures the impact of the COVID-19 crisis and of the measures taken by the authorities following the instatement of the state of emergency on Romanian territory starting with March 16, 2020 and of the state of alert starting with May 17, 2020.