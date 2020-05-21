Volume of parcels that entered Romania from EU countries doubled in first five months

The volume of cross-border deliveries increased by 75pct in the first five months of the year compared to the last months of 2019, while the volume of parcels that entered Romania from European Union countries doubled, the centralized data of Coletaria.ro published on Thursday reads.

In this context, the most accessible markets are considered neighbouring countries (Hungary and Bulgaria), but also Germany, the Czech Republic, Poland, the United Kingdom, Italy and Spain, "where the price of transport is accessible, both for stores in Romania and for customers in those countries, where there are large communities of Romanians and stable marketplaces".

"We expect that, in the coming period, the volume of cross-border deliveries from Romania to other countries will have an exponential increase, and that the parcel deliveries from other countries to Romania will double this year. Traders in Romania have turned to the markets in Europe, with the development of this segment, which has led to a considerable increase in cross-border sales. Currently, at the local market level, of the total volume of deliveries, 20pct represents cross-border trade and 80pct internal trade. We estimate that by the end of the year, the share on the cross-border will rise to at least 30pct," Alexandr Jeleascov, CEO Coletaria.ro., says.

According to the source, among the most common types of products delivered from Romania outside the country we find products from the following segments: books, Health & Beauty, Fashion, children's products, toys, sports articles, gaming and IT accessories.

Also on the list of the most marketed products abroad in Romania are: IT&C, Fashion, accessories, gadgets, Health & Beauty products, children's products, sports goods, Home & Deco and auto-moto.

Coletaria.ro takes over and delivers all packages with destinations in all 27 countries of the European Union, plus the United Kingdom, Ukraine and the Russian Federation. As of 1 April, the company also covers the U.S. The company entered the Romanian market two years ago. At the same time, it ensures the connection of stores in Romania with marketplaces in Europe, for a rapid expansion of the online business and offers, through the existing network of partners, legal consulting services, company development, for opening bank accounts, payment methods, translations, marketing, etc.