Wildfire bursts out in Iron Gates Natural Park

Firefighters of the Mehedinti Emergency Management Inspectorate (ISU) on Friday stepped in to put out a fire that broke out in dry vegetation and litter in a coniferous forest in Dubova - Tisovita area the Iron Gates Natural Park, Mehedinti County.

According to ISU Mehedinti, first estimates show the fire covered about five to six hectares.

"The staff was gradually supplemented; currently 17 firefighters from the Drobeta Turnu Severin and Orsova detachments, as well as workers of the Orsova Forest District, went to the scene. A helicopter was also requested to fly over the area on fire to assess the situation," according to ISU Mehedinti.