Winter holiday begins for pupils, preschoolers

Pupils and preschoolers enter the winter holidays this weekend, which will end at the beginning of January.

Thus, for Thursday, the Ministry of Education offered the possibility to school units to organize their teaching activities differently, in the context of the holidays.

Each school principal decided, after consultation with the teachers, whether on December 23 the students should take classes with physical attendance or the activities should be adjusted in "a non-formal and informal" manner.

Minister Sorin Cimpeanu specified that one of the reasons for which he made this decision was to meet the desire of the children and parents to dedicate the day of December 23 to the preparations for Christmas Eve.

According to the new calendar approved in November, all classes in middle, high school, vocational and post-secondary education will be on holiday starting on Friday, December 24, until Sunday, January 2, 2022, and will return to classes on January 3.

The groups/classes in pre-school and primary education systems will have a holiday until January 9, 2022.

The first semester will end on January 14, and the second semester will begin on January 17.

The next holiday - spring (Easter) - will be from Friday, April 15, 2022 - to Sunday, May 1, 2022.