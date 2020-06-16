Wizz Air announces a new operational base in Bacau; 12 new routes as of October

Wizz Air, the low-cost carrier will earmark, as of 29 October 2020, two Airbus A320 aircraft on the airport in Bacau, where it will locate its 31st base and will launch from this location 12 new routes to six countries, a release of the airline company informs.

"This is the seventh base of the company in Romania and the second in the historic region of Moldavia in Romania, after the one in Iasi. The tickets for the new routes can already be booked on wizzair.com or through the airline's mobile application, with prices starting at 89 lei," the release mentions.

According to the company, the new base in Bacau will create over 70 new jobs directly within the company and several jobs in the associated industries.

The two Airbus A320 airplanes will carry out flights for 12 new routes to: Turin, Venice Treviso, Bologna, Rome Fiumicino, Milan Bergamo, Catania (Italy), Larnaca (Cyprus), London Luton, Liverpool (the UK), Memmingen / Munich West (Germany), Billund (Denmark) and Brussels Charleroi (Belgium).

The extensive network of 37 Wizz Air routes to Moldavia region in Romania - including 18 routes to Iasi and 7 routes to Suceava - will support local tourism, bring more capital to the region and it will connect Bacau with new and interesting destinations.