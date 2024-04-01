Wizz Air resumes flights to Salzburg from Henri Coanda Airport

Wizz Air celebrates the first flight that reconnects Bucharest and Salzburg, this route improving connectivity between Romania and Austria.

According to a company's release sent to AGERPRES on Monday, with the relaunch of this route, Wizz Air reaffirms its dedication to expanding its network, connecting passengers to "interesting destinations and at the same time giving priority to accessibility, along with a high-quality experience on board".

"We are delighted to relaunch our route from Bucharest to Salzburg, offering Romanian travelers the opportunity to explore this historic, culturally rich city at unbeatable fares. The timeless charm of Salzburg and Wizz Air's commitment to offering affordable travel options accessible line up perfectly and we look forward to welcoming passengers on board on their journey to discover the magic of Salzburg," said Valeria Bragarenco, Corporate Communications Manager at Wizz Air.

Renowned for its picturesque landscapes and rich cultural heritage, nestled in the stunning Austrian Alps, Salzburg attracts travelers with its charming old town. Visitors can explore Mozart's birthplace by exploring iconic landmarks such as Hohensalzburg Fortress, Mirabell Palace and the captivating Salzburg Cathedral. The city's vibrant arts scene, famous classical music festivals and delicious cuisine promise an unforgettable experience for every traveler.

Also, those visiting Salzburg can enjoy thrilling skiing adventures in the middle of the impressive Austrian Alps. With easy access to top ski resorts such as Ski amade, there is something for every skill level. From low-difficulty slopes, perfect for families, to difficult routes for experienced skiers, Salzburg is a paradise for winter sports lovers, the press release added.