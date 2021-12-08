Women's handball: Romania faces tough opponents on its side of the board at World Championship in Spain

The top four at the Olympic Games in Tokyo, France, Russia, Norway (European champion) and Sweden are included in the top two groups at the World Women's Handball Championships in Spain, where the Romanian team also belongs.

Among this top teams there is also the Netherlands, which currently holds the world title.

The top two finishers in the two main groups will face each other in the quarterfinals of the Spanish competition.The other side of the board includes Spain, the world runner-up, Denmark, 4th place at EURO 2020, and Croatia, the European bronze medalist.The first main group will offer a replay of the Olympic final, France - Russia, and the second a repeat of the small final in Tokyo, Norway - Sweden.Tuesday results:Group AFrance - Montenegro 24-19Angola - Slovenia 25-25Final ranking:1. France 6 points2. Slovenia 33. Montenegro 24. Angola 1Group BRussia - Serbia 32-22Cameroon - Poland 19-33Final ranking1. Russia 6 points2. Serbia 43. Poland 24. Cameroon 0Group CNorway - Romania 33-22Kazakhstan - Iran 31-25Final ranking1. Norway 6 points2. Romania 43. Kazakhstan 24. Iran 0Group DNetherlands - Sweden 31-31Puerto Rico - Uzbekistan 30-24Final ranking1. Netherlands 5 points (+81)2. Sweden 5 (+69)3. Puerto Rico 24. Uzbekistan 0The first three ranked in each group qualified for the main groups of the competition based on the points won in the direct matches.Main group I1. France 4 points (+16)2. Russia 4 p (+13)3. Slovenia 2 p (-1)4. Serbia 2 p (-6)5. Poland 0 p (-7)6. Montenegro 0 p (-15)Main group II1. Norway 4 points2. Netherlands 3 p (+40)3. Sweden 3 p (+38)4. Romania 2 p5. Kazakhstan 0 p (-49)6. Puerto Rico 0 p (-78)Main group III1. Denmark 5 points (+27)2. Germany 4 p (+11)3. South Korea 2 p (+2)4. Hungary 2 p (+2)5. Czech Republic 0 p (-13)6. Congo 0 p (-29)Main group IV1. Spain 4 points (+28)2. Brazil 4 p (+9)3. Japan 2 p (-2)4. Argentina 2 p (-14)5. Croatia 0 p (-7)6. Austria 0 p (-14)The top two finishers in each main group qualify for the quarterfinals.