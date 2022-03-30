Work meeting between Moldova and Romanian Border Police and FRONTEX

Representatives of the Romanian Border Police, as well as those from the Republic of Moldova and FRONTEX, have met on Wednesday at the eastern Sculeni border crossing point to analyse the stage and perspectives of cooperation in the context of current challenges, but also to identify additional needs for human resources and logistics.

According to a press release, at the Sculeni border crossing point, in the County of Iasi, Chief Commissioner Victor Stefan Ivascu, empowered as inspector general of the Romanian Border Police, had a trilateral work meeting with the delegation of the European Border and Coast Guard Agency (FRONTEX), led by Deputy Executive Director Lars Gerdes, as well as with the delegation of the Border Police of the Republic of Moldova, led by the deputy of the inspector general of this institution, Chief Commissioner Valentin Fiodorov.

"During the meeting, the heads of the three delegations analyzed the stage and cooperation perspectives between Romania and Moldova, in the context of current challenges, but also possible additional needs for human resources and logistics that can come on behalf of the Agency, to support both the Romanian border police, as well as the border authorities of the Republic of Moldova. Furthermore, during the talks, other operational needs were identified, that can be put at the disposal of the institutions of the two countries, to successfully implement the Terra 2022-Reinforced joint operation, operation hosted in 12 countries at the external border of the European Union," the press release specifies, Agerpres.ro informs.

According to the quoted source, on this occasion, Lars Gerdes appreciated the level of cooperation between the two institutions at the border of Romania-Moldova, but also mobilizing authorities from the two states in managing challenges at the border by supplying humanitarian aid for those in need.

"During the same work visit, the inspector general of the Romanian Border Police had a meeting with the leadership of the Iasi Border Police Inspectorate (ITPF). In this context, the head inspector of ITPF Iasi, Chief Commissioner of Police Victor Mariniuc, presented the situation at the border with the Republic of Moldova and Ukraine, from the responsibility area. Thus, it was highlighted that the staff at border crossing points was supplemented, even being equipped with mobile control stations. Furthermore, work shifts have been supplemented for strengthening control and surveillance of the EU's land border. The formalities are still being conducted at the entry point into Romania, at the Eastern border, in accordance with national and community legislation. We are mentioning that the Border Police is cooperating with other institutions with attributes in the area, in order to have an operative exchange of data and information, as well as jointly adopting, in imposed situations, of measures necessary to manage certain cases," the press release mentions.