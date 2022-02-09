Working meeting between PM, several minister to discuss energy, analyze inter-institutional cooperation mechanisms

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca on Wednesday had an working meeting at the Victoria Palace with several ministers of his Cabinet to discuss the necessary measures that the authorities need to take to protect the population and the business environment from the effect of the increase in electricity and natural gas prices.

According to a press release of the Government, on this occasion, they analyzed the inter-institutional cooperation mechanisms and they prepared the necessary guidelines for the next meeting of the inter-ministerial committee operating in the energy field, Agerpres.ro informs.

Participating in the meeting were the minister of finance, Adrian Caciu, the minister of agriculture, Adrian Chesnoiu, the minister of economy, Florin Spataru, the minister of energy, Virgil Popescu, the minister of entrepreneurship and tourism, Daniel Cadariu, the minister of justice, Catalin Predoiu, and the secretary general of the government, Marian Neacsu, the head of the PM Chancellery, Mircea Abdrudean, the head of Energy Regulator Authority - ANRE, Dumitru Chirita.